Urbana, Graham fall; WL-S wins in boys hoops

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder beat Urbana, 53-25, in CBC non-divisional boys basketball on Tuesday.

UHS trailed, 23-11, at the half.

“Jonathan Alder is a good team, but we lost Isaiah Fonseca to an injury on Monday, and that really hurt,” said Urbana Coach Jeremy Dixon.

The Hillclimbers drop to 7-6 overall while Jonathan Alder improves to 11-3.

JA won the jayvee game, 34-30. Isaiah Underwood had 12 points for the Hillclimbers.

JA won the 9th grade game, 39-29. Aaron Norris had 13 points for Urbana and Max Keely added 12.

UHS hosts Indian Lake Friday night.

Tigers win

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Cedarville, 59-36, in OHC non-divisional boys basketball on Tuesday.

Holden Nease scored 16 points for the Tigers (9-6) while Nick Burden added 12 and Jack Eggleston had 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 45-25. Gavin Harrison and Can Strapp each had 10 points for the Tigers.

WL-S plays at Triad on Friday.

Graham falls

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee nipped Graham, 47-45, in CBC non-divisional boys basketball on Tuesday.

Graham led, 19-18, at the half.

For the Falcons (9-7), Brevan King had 15 points and Brady King added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Graham shot only 54 percent from free-throw line.

“Shawnee did more little things right,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We sacrificed doing little things right because not everything went our way. We have to be more focused prior to the start of the game.”

The Falcons host Ben Logan Friday night.

Triad postponed

NORTH LEWISBURG – Tuesday night’s Triad-Springfield Catholic Central boys basketball game was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 2 at Triad.

UHS bowling sweeps

Urbana downed North Union, 2,618-2,362, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (10-4), Austin Fisher had a 192-215, Andru Troyer a 193-199, Justin Brown a 180-174, Kolin Bowdle a 176-171, Nate Wright a 183 and Wyatt Young a 147.

Urbana won the girls match, 2,268-1,748.

For UHS (8-7), Lily Cooksey had a 193-170, Leighanna Jordan a 166-152, Sarrah Baldwin a 144-165, Paige Martinez a 144-168 and Rachael Delaney a 139-148.