WL-S wins, Triad falls in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – Emily Hollar had a game-high 20 points as WL-S downed Cedarville, 58-39, Thursday night in OHC girls basketball.

Kelsey Day added 15 points and Selena Weaver grabbed 9 rebounds for the Tigers (10-3, 8-0).

WL-S won the jayvee game in 2 quarters, 24-16. Gabby Williams and Mandilyn Weaver each had 8 points for the Tigers.

WL-S hosts Mechanicsburg Saturday night – weather permitting.

Triad falls to SCC

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad, despite playing its best game of the season, came up short in a 50-44 loss to Springfield Catholic Central in OHC girls basketball.

“I can’t say enough for our girls,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “They weren’t intimidated at all, played our game, and had several chances to win it at the end. Springfield Catholic did a great job shutting down our top scorers, Cati and Frani LeVan, but the other girls stepped up, and that’s what a team sport is about.”

Kris Bailey led Triad with 18 points – including four treys. Bailey also led Triad with 8 rebounds and dished out 3 assists.

“You can’t play a more well rounded game of basketball than Kris did tonight,” said Merklin.

Makenzie Cauley had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for Triad (7-8, 3-7).

Weather permitting, the Cardinals play at Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon.

M’burg bowlers win

Mechanicsburg defeated West Liberty-Salem, 2,272-1,938, in girls bowling on Thursday.

The Indians were led by Madison Boggs, who shot a 404 with games of 199 and 205. Also for the Lady Indians, Charli Hawk had a 172-153/325, Shelby Haffner had a 134-123/257, Kennedy Moore a 127-160/287 and Caroline Nott a 155-146/301.

For the Tigers, Hailee Clifford had a 158-181/339, Katie Rollins a 143-131/274, Emma Hostetler a 130-114/244, Ashlyn Parks a 134-87/221, Jillian Kirkham had a 133 game and Nicole Watkins had a 115.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Triad, 42-17. Lilly Weaver scored 15 points and Bailey Poppe added 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Tigers (10-1).

In 7th grade boys basketball, Indian Lake defeated Urbana, 44-42. Will Donahoe had 25 points and Drake Dixon added 13 for UJHS (8-4).

Urbana won the 8th grade boys game, 53-18. Justin Thiel had 16 points for UJHS (8-4).

The WL-S 8th grade girls beat Triad, 43-8. For the Tigers, Aubrey Laing had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla Cole had 10 points and 5 rebounds, Ayva Stewart had 9 points and 4 assists and Delaney Wade added 9 points and 7 rebounds. Triad did not report statistics.