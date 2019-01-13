Blue Knight women fall to Glenville State, 90-77

Urbana University fell, 90-77, in a conference matchup against visiting Glenville State on Saturday afternoon in the Grimes Center.

UU sophomore guard Sa’Dera Johnson scored a career-high 19 points, while junior forward Sylvia Hudson notched her 24th career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

UU drops to 1-11 (1-7 MEC) on the season while GSC improves to 12-2 (7-1 MEC). The Pioneers now hold a 11-2 record in the all-time series with 11 straight wins over UU.

The Blue Knights led 47-46 at halftime following eight lead changes over the first two quarters. It was the first time UU built a halftime lead over GSC in 11 previous matchups, thanks to 51-percent shooting while hitting 4 of 10 treys.

However, it was a tale of two halves after UU went cold by shooting 37 percent combined over the third and fourth quarters.

Johnson’s layup with 3:30 left in the third put UU ahead 60-58, but GSC caught fire and closed the period on a 15-2 run. The Pioneers opened the fourth period with a pair of baskets to keep the momentum and the Blue Knights never recovered.

UU had a season-high 30 turnovers as GSC recorded 20 steals leading to 35 points. The Pioneers also held a 49-17 advantage in fast-break points.

The Blue Knights shot 44 percent overall for the game while going 31 of 70 from the floor and 6 of 23 (26.1%) from beyond the arc. UU also registered its third-highest assist total of the year with 19.

The Pioneers struggled from three-point range, making just three treys on 31 attempts. GSC shot 39 percent overall (36 of 92) with 66 points scored in the paint. Additionally, the Pioneers held a slight edge on the boards, 54-51.

UU had three players who hit double digits which included Johnson (19), Hudson (14) and Erin Morrow (10). Megan Beachy dished out a team-high five assists and Johnson finished with four rebounds and four assists. Hudson had a team-high 11 boards and shot 64 percent (7 of 11).

Glenville’s Re’Shawna Stone had a game-high 23 points, while Courtney Davis had a game-high 13 rebounds along with 11 points. Zakiyah Winfield added in 14 points and Taychaun Hubbard had 12 points.

UU will travel to Fairmont, W. Va., on Thursday for a conference matchup against Fairmont State with tipoff at 5:30 p.m.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys lost to North Union, 36-31.

The Urbana 8th grade boys beat North Union, 51-40. Jon Hildebrand had 13 points, Rayvon Rogan and Kaz Scott each scored 11 and Jaxen Neff-Strickland added 9 for UJHS.

The West Liberty-Salem 7th grade boys lost to Greeneview, 31-13. Miles Hostetler had 4 points and Owen Deere added 3 for the Tigers.

The WL-S 8th grade boys lost to Greeneview, 62-28. Christian Davis had 7 points, Haven Wilcoxon scored 6 and James Powell and Dylan Glunt each added 5 for the Tigers.

The WL-S 7th grade girls beat Greeneview, 30-11. Megan Hollar had 9 points, 5 steals and 5 assists and Lilly Weaver had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals for the Tigers.

The WL-S 8th grade girls lost to Greeneview, 31-14. Aubrey Laing had 6 points and 8 rebounds fo the Tigers.