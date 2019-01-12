Bobcats sweep Blue Knights

In a close game that saw both teams light it up from downtown, visiting West Virginia Wesleyan beat Urbana University, 107-99, in two overtimes of MEC women’s basketball on Thursday.

The Bobcats shot nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc, draining 10 shots on 21 attempts from deep. UU hit 11-of-29 from long range.

Nonetheless, it was the inside presence that carried UU, with Sylvia Hudson scoring 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting and 12-of-15 from the stripe. She also pulled down 20 rebounds, dished out 6 assists and had 7 steals.

Late in the game, she passed the 1,000-point mark for her Blue Knight career.

Hudson hit a layup with a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 76-76. She missed a layup with four seconds remaining in overtime and UU down a point, but snatched her own rebound and was fouled. She went 1-of-2 at the line to force a second overtime.

UU’s Sa’Dera Johnson added 14 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep, Erin Morrow had 11 points and Jada Love went 4-of-4 from the field to add 10 points.

UU (1-10) hosts Glenville State on Saturday at 2 p.m..

UU men falter

In the men’s game Thursday night, West Virginia Wesleyan came from behind in the second half to win, 79-69.

UU was 11-of-26 from beyond the arc, but gave up 10 treys on 20 shots and was outshot 17-of-22 to 6-of-10 at the charity stripe.

Ethan Snapp led the Blue Knights with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5-of-7 from three). Malik Jacobs had 14 points with 10 rebounds and Datrey Long had 13 points with 8 rebounds.

UU (3-8) hosts Glenville State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Urbana University’s Erin Morrow (24) looks for a teammate while facing defensive pressure against visiting West Virginia Wesleyan on Thursday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_ErinMorrow011019.jpg Urbana University’s Erin Morrow (24) looks for a teammate while facing defensive pressure against visiting West Virginia Wesleyan on Thursday.