Urbana girls fall to visiting Miami East, 71-33

Visiting Miami East defeated Urbana, 71-33, in non-league girls basketball on Monday.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 27-11, at the half.

For UHS (2-11), Alaina Lyons had 10 points.

Urbana hosts North Union on Saturday.

UHS bowlers fall

Urbana lost to Jonathan Alder, 2,506-2,388, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (4-5), Austin Fisher had a 198-177, Nate Wright a 184-184, Justin Brown a 164-192, Andru Troyer a 174-138 and Kolin Bowdle a 94-150.

The Urbana girls fell, 2,031-2,014.

For UHS (4-5), Sarrah Baldwin had a 198-175, Lily Cooksey a 221-137, Paige Martinez a 125-122, Leighanna Jordan a 134-92 and Rachael Delaney a 128-94.

UHS wrestling

GERMANTOWN – The Urbana High School wrestling team competed at the Valley View Invitational on Saturday and had six individual placers.

At 182 pounds, Trevor Stewart placed 2nd. At 160, Trey Williams placed 3rd. At 120, Lucas Chess placed 4th.

Ezra Lee (138) and Gavyn Grim (132) each placed 5th and at 126, Daniel Westcott placed 6th.

9th grade basketball

The West Liberty-Salem girls freshman team beat Jonathan Alder, 24-13, Monday night. High scorer for WL-S was Grace Winters with 7 points.

The WL-S freshman boys lost to Jonathan Alder, 48-28. High scorer for WL-S was Landon Stewart with 7 points.

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade girls defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 29-10. For the Tigers, Kayla Cole led the way with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Douthwaite and Aubrey Laing also chipped in 4 points and 4 rebounds each.

The Graham 7th grade girls lost to Tecumseh, 28-27. Ava Prince had 9 points for Graham.

The Graham 8th grade girls lost to Tecumseh, 39-28. Abby Yukon had 13’points for Graham.

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to Springfield Catholic Central, 31-16. Austin Olejniczak had 6 points for WL-S.

The WL-S 8th grade boys lost, 45-29. Payton Knight scored 14 points for WL-S.