BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University’s Datrey Long has been named Mountain East Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

He’s the first UU men’s basketball player to earn the weekly honor since the conference was formed in 2013-14.

Long, a freshman from Columbus, scored 26 points and dished out six assists to lead UU to an 88-83 win over Salem last Saturday.

Long was 6-for-10 from three-point range, including the go-ahead trey in the final minute of regulation. He also added a pair of rebounds and one steal in the victory.

The Blue Knights host West Virginia Wesleyan in a Thursday conference matchup in the Grimes Center. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. between the Blue Knights and Bobcats. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m.