UU wrestlers fall to WJU, 43-5


Submited story

UU’s Cole Houser (facing camera) wrestles at 157 pounds during Saturday’s match with visiting Wheeling Jesuit.

Wrestling officially returned to the Grimes Center as Urbana University hosted its first home dual Saturday against No. 7 Wheeling Jesuit. The Blue Knights fell to the Cardinals by a final score of 43-5.

Freshman Cole Houser led the Blue Knights at 157 pounds by posting a tech fall over WJU’s Blake Miller, 19-3. In addition, freshmen Jake Lees, Dylan Knotts and Trevor Hankins posted close decisions. Lees fell 4-0 to WJU’s Tyler Alberts at 149 pounds while Knotts dropped a 7-4 decision to WJU’s Keegan Driscoll at 165 pounds. Hankins fell short in a hard-fought match at 197 pounds to WJU’s Dalton Hoover, 4-1.

133: Jake Donahue (WJU) over Bryce Davis (UU) (Maj. 15-1); 141: Jared Donahue (WJU) over Jared Ford (UU), (Fall 2:25); 149: Tyler Alberts (WJU) over Jacob Lees (UU), (DEC. 4-0); 157: Cole Houser (UU) over Blake Miller (WJU), (TF 19-3); 165: Keegan Driscoll (WJU) over Dylan Knotts (UU), (DEC. 7-4); 174: Connor Craig (WJU) over Brendon Hartsell (UU), (Fall 1:46); 184: Aidan Pasiuk (WJU) over Connor Dixon (UU), (Fall 0:47); 197: Dalton Hoover (WJU) over Trevor Hankins (UU), (DEC. 4-1); 285: Seth Bloor (WJU) over Thomas Baker (UU), (Fall 4:20).

UU hosts Otterbein Tuesday at 7 p.m. in more dual action inside the Grimes Center.

