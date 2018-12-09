UU wrestlers fall to WJU, 43-5

Wrestling officially returned to the Grimes Center as Urbana University hosted its first home dual Saturday against No. 7 Wheeling Jesuit. The Blue Knights fell to the Cardinals by a final score of 43-5.

Freshman Cole Houser led the Blue Knights at 157 pounds by posting a tech fall over WJU’s Blake Miller, 19-3. In addition, freshmen Jake Lees, Dylan Knotts and Trevor Hankins posted close decisions. Lees fell 4-0 to WJU’s Tyler Alberts at 149 pounds while Knotts dropped a 7-4 decision to WJU’s Keegan Driscoll at 165 pounds. Hankins fell short in a hard-fought match at 197 pounds to WJU’s Dalton Hoover, 4-1.

133: Jake Donahue (WJU) over Bryce Davis (UU) (Maj. 15-1); 141: Jared Donahue (WJU) over Jared Ford (UU), (Fall 2:25); 149: Tyler Alberts (WJU) over Jacob Lees (UU), (DEC. 4-0); 157: Cole Houser (UU) over Blake Miller (WJU), (TF 19-3); 165: Keegan Driscoll (WJU) over Dylan Knotts (UU), (DEC. 7-4); 174: Connor Craig (WJU) over Brendon Hartsell (UU), (Fall 1:46); 184: Aidan Pasiuk (WJU) over Connor Dixon (UU), (Fall 0:47); 197: Dalton Hoover (WJU) over Trevor Hankins (UU), (DEC. 4-1); 285: Seth Bloor (WJU) over Thomas Baker (UU), (Fall 4:20).

UU hosts Otterbein Tuesday at 7 p.m. in more dual action inside the Grimes Center.

UU’s Cole Houser (facing camera) wrestles at 157 pounds during Saturday’s match with visiting Wheeling Jesuit. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_houser.jpg UU’s Cole Houser (facing camera) wrestles at 157 pounds during Saturday’s match with visiting Wheeling Jesuit.