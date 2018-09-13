Mini Stock 125-lap feature at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will hold the biggest race for the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks on Saturday.

The race will be a 125-lap affair, with the winner picking up $1,500. The race has a history of being one of the best races of the season. The format will see yellow flag laps counting up to lap 100. The final 25 counters will be green flag racing.

The street stock feature will also have a different format as only drivers who have not won a feature this season will be allowed to compete. The race last Saturday was rained out and was the last points race for the street stocks. Sidney driver Rodney Roush won the championship. It marked his seventh track crown.

The Dave Nagel Excavating late models will also do battle in their division as it will be the final points race for 2018. The current points leader is Josh Smith, who has 752 points. Second is Mike Ward with 701 points and Don Mahaffey Jr. is third with 646 markers. The fourth spot is filled by Jim Lewis Jr. with 623 points and Nic Burnside is fifth with 558.

The Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks will also be ready to slug it out. There will also be a meet and greet for drivers and fans to mingle. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

The Emerson Climate Technologies Employee Appreciation members are once again on the schedule. The group will be trying for the fifth time this season as it has rained every time they were to be on hand.