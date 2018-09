In last Saturday’s Alicia Titus Memorial 5K, Judd Clem was the male winner and Miranda Uhl was the female winner.

Clem posted a time of 21:46.7 while Uhl posted a 24:02.1 to finish fourth overall among all runners.

The top five placers were Clem, Jeff Kitchen (23:07.9), Cameron Titus (23:46.9), Uhl and Dustin Lofton (24:10).