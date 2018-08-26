Inclement weather cancels racing at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Rain once again was the big winner here at Shady Bowl Speedway as heavy rains forced promoter Rick Young to cancel the racing action Saturday night.

The “Shawn Stansell Memorial” has been reset for Saturday, Sept. 1. The 96-lap event for the street stocks will pay $2,000 to win. It will also be “Richmond Gear Night” with the most famous name in racing gears donating products to the local racers. The Dave Nagel Late Models will be in action, as well as the Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds, and Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks. Racing will start 7 p.m.

The Dave Nagel Excavating points show Josh Smith (675), Mike Ward (639) and Don Mahaffey Jr. (576) in a points battle as the season fast approaches its final points race. The Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds points show Logan McPherson (620), Sean MacNealy (581) and Buddy Townsend (543) in a battle for the track crown. The street stock points show Rodney Roush (749), Jacob Heckman (648) and Chad Small II (641) in a three-way battle for the track crown. The Buckeye FWD Mini Stock points leader is Ryan Tamburro (651) being pursued by Eddie Kemp (551) and Corey Plunkett (431) . The Hanger 18 Hobby Stocks has been dominated by Jason Purtee (717) with Steve Fowler (661) second and Les Rhodes (483) third. Jordan South has wrapped up the spectator drag championship.