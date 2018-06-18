Young Life Memorial Walk/Run set for July 7

WEST LIBERTY — The annual Young Life Memorial Walk/Run will take place on July 7 at West Liberty’s Lions Park.

Former West Liberty-Salem distance runner Ashley Dennis organized the event in 2015 in honor of her late son Greyson and all young lives lost too soon.

The event will feature a 2.5 mile run/walk at 8 p.m. preceded by a Kiddie Rainbow Dash at 7:45 p.m. Sky lanterns will be released at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Each life lost will be represented on the course. White flags will be on display for each miscarriage and loss in utero and the last mile will display photos of infants, children and young adults who have passed.

To submit a child for recognition, submit information with a photo to younglifememorial@icloud.com.

There will be food trucks and raffles to partake in for spectators and race participants.

All events will take place at Lions Park in West Liberty.

To register or for more information, search for the Young Life Memorial Run/Walk on Facebook.