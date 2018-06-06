UU signs French golf standout

Urbana University head men’s golf coach Anthony Monaco recently announced the signing of French prep standout Luc Toupin.

“I’m excited to welcome Luc to the Blue Knight men’s golf program,” Monaco said. “He brings experience and his talent will mesh well with our roster. He will be a tremendous addition to the Urbana community and should make an immediate impact both on and off the course.”

Toupin, who is from Pleumeur-Bodou, France, attended Lycée Félix Le Dantec school and competed as a three-sport athlete in golf, tennis and soccer. Toupin burst on the golf scene with his first tournament win as a 16-year-old at the 2016 Grand Prix of Ploemeur Océan. He dominated the field of over 100 golfers for his first career win, carding a 4-under-par 68 which followed his opening round 72.

In 2017, Toupin recorded three consecutive second-place tournament finishes with a 74.6 scoring average.

Toupin is the son of Yves and Catherine Toupin. He has one brother, Paul, who twice competed in the national tennis championship held at Roland-Garros – the host site of the French Open.

Luc plans to pursue a degree in environmental science at Urbana University.

