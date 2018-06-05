Glaser qualifies for Ohio Am

DAYTON – Urbana University men’s golfer Kyle Glaser (Springfield/Northwestern High School) advanced to the Ohio Amateur Championship by shooting a 76 recently during qualifying play at the Miami Valley Golf Club.

Glaser, a junior at Urbana University, finished tied for 19th and earned one of the 26 qualifying spots to compete in the Ohio Amateur on July 9-13 at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club.

Dating back to 1904, the Ohio Amateur Championship – hosted by the Ohio Golf Association – annually visits the best courses in the state and continues to include some of the best amateur golfers in the country.

The Ohio Golf Association conducts five championship events each year, including the Ohio Amateur.

To qualify to compete in the Ohio Amateur, a golfer must be a resident of the state of Ohio or attending a state university or college in Ohio.

