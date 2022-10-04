Join NAMI and Recovery Zone to dispel myths and reduce stigma

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) on Oct. 2-8, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and participants across the country are raising awareness of mental illness and dispelling myths. Since 1990, when Congress officially established the first full week of October as MIAW, advocates have worked together to sponsor activities, large and small, to educate the public about mental illness.

One in five adults experience mental illness every year, and 50% of chronic mental illness begins by age 14. Although many people today understand that mental illness is a medical condition, there are too many myths surrounding mental health conditions. And with these myths comes stigma, misunderstanding and discrimination. As a leading voice, NAMI is helping break down myths and increase understanding with this year’s MIAW campaign.

We believe that mental health conditions are important to discuss year-round but highlighting them during MIAW provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice. This year, NAMI is calling on everyone to become informed and dispel the harmful myths surrounding mental illness and increase acceptance in our communities.

NAMI is sponsoring an Awareness walk for Mental Illness Awareness Week on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Liberty Lions Park shelter house 3 p.m.

There will be T shirts, prizes and more!

There are many ways to get involved with NAMI and show you care by sharing stories about how you care for others, how support or care you received has impacted your journey, or what it means to have access to treatment and quality care.

NAMI offers information about mental illness conditions, symptoms and treatment at www.nami.org or through the Helpline at 800-950-NAMI (6264). Learn more about Mental Illness Awareness Week at www.nami.org/miaw .

By Pete Floyd NAMI

Pete Floyd is the NAMI Logan/Champaign president.

