Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: The Urbana Chapter DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

The U.S. Constitution is the oldest constitution still in active use in the world today and is the basic document of our republic, which protects the individual liberties of all citizens through written law. Did you know that you cannot be denied the right to vote because of race or gender? But remember, the Constitution never clearly ensures us the “right to vote.” The 26th Amendment requires that 18 year-olds must be able to vote; however, states can allow persons younger than 18 to vote if they chose. The qualifications for voters are left to the states, as long as they do not conflict with anything in the Constitution. In some states, felons who are in prison or on probation are denied the right to vote. Study the Amendments and the Constitution!

American colonists fought, sacrificed, and died to establish and preserve the freedoms now guaranteed to us by the Constitution of the United States. The right to privacy has come to the public’s attention through various controversial Supreme Court rulings. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, but over the years the Supreme Court has made decisions that have established that the right to privacy is a basic human right and as such is protected by virtue of the 9th Amendment. Study the Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.

-This announcement was provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.