Local Board of Developmental Disabilities to meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been meeting virtually for over a year now due to the pandemic, but this month we are meeting back in person.

Our Board consists of 7 members, who are appointed by the Champaign County Commissioners and the Probate Judge. These Board members serve terms of four years and may be re-appointed for additional terms. The Ohio Revised Code spells out the requirements for Board members, but one of the most unique is that 3 members must be either a family member of a person served by the County Board of DD or someone directly served by the Board. This keeps the focus on our mission and provides invaluable insight into our services from a unique perspective.

Our Board members have several responsibilities, including approving all policies and the annual budget. They are also responsible for evaluating the Superintendent and approving the staff positions on the organization chart. Additionally, Board members must complete annual training on topics specific to the field of developmental disabilities.

We are very fortunate in Champaign County to have a well-rounded and informed Board who are dedicated to the services we provide. Our Board consists of: Kerry Brugger – President, Laurie Stickney- Vice President, David Sapp – Secretary, Jim Smith, Shelly Cushman, Malia Hughes and Amy Wilcoxon. All board members serve on a voluntary basis and are not compensated for their time. We are grateful for their expertise and support.

The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 5 pm at the offices of the Champaign County Board of DD. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information about the services that the Champaign County Board of DD provides, check out our website at https://www.champaigncbdd.org or call us at 937-653-5217.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

