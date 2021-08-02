August is National Child Support Awareness Month

Champaign County’s Child Support Program provides services to over 2,000 children. Champaign County’s Child Support Department, within the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services (CCDJFS), works diligently to ensure that these children receive financial support for a better future.

CCDJFS’s Child Support Department encourages responsible parenting, family self-sufficiency and child well-being. This is accomplished through the provision of services that locates parents, establishes parentage, establishes child support and medical support orders, collects and distributes child support, modifies orders when circumstances have changed and enforces orders that are not being paid.

Champaign County is able to achieve and often exceed state level performance averages through implementation of onsite supports to participants which includes in-house DNA testing for paternity establishment (with an appointment) and acceptance of various different methods of payment, such as cash, check and money orders.

CCDJFS/Child Support Department provides services to families of all types, from divorcing parents to unmarried parents, to caretaker relatives, to children foster care and others, regardless of family income.

Locally, CCDJFS/Child Support Department administers approximately 2,700 cases and collects about $6.37 million in child support each year.

Support is key for children to grow up happy and strong. Please contact us at 937-484-1500 if you have questions about our child support program.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_StacyCox.jpg

By Stacy Cox Director JFS

Stacy Cox, MSW, is Director of the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services.

Stacy Cox, MSW, is Director of the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services.