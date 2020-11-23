Chamber fundraiser helps local economy

Local and small businesses are integral to the fabric and character of our communities in Champaign County. The small businesses here are not immune to the detrimental effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy. As the weather turns cold and COVID numbers rise, it becomes even more important to shop local and shop early for all of your holiday needs.

To further help support local businesses and organizations during the holiday season the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is launching a “Keep the Cheer Here” fundraiser. Purchase an item from the Champaign County Visitors Bureau Online Gift Store and when checking out, simply fill in the name of the Champaign County business you would like to support. $10 for every item purchased will be sent to that organization or business and you get a nice, soft tee or item of your choice to represent Champaign County!

Several new designs have been added including “Home for the Holidays” that will only be available for a limited time. Access the store by going to ccshoplocal.itemorder.com/sale

For more information contact the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 937-653-5764 or email info@champaignohio.com

By Sara Neer

Sara Neer is executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

