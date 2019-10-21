WL-S superintendent asks for levy support

On November 5, 2019, the voters in the West Liberty-Salem school district will be asked to continue their support the 1.5-mill Permanent Improvement levy that voters have approved and renewed every five years since 1969. This is not a new tax, and it is not used toward the Field House Project. Local levy dollars help make up the difference between what State and Federal funding provide and the actual cost of operating public schools. At WL-S, this local funding provides approximately $155,000 for district improvements each year.

Permanent improvement levy dollars at WL-S help support maintenance and repair of school property, including cracked sidewalks, purchasing new school buses, purchasing equipment, updating technology, providing text books and school furnishings.

This levy continues to be necessary in providing funding to maintain the good facilities and safety standards that our community has come to expect. Please join me in voting yes on November 5.

By Kraig Hissong

Kraig Hissong is Superintendent of the West Liberty-Salem Local Schools.

Kraig Hissong is Superintendent of the West Liberty-Salem Local Schools.