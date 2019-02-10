Get on the waitlist for Carol Marak’s Facebook subscription group and learn how to plan for aging well. Send an email to carol@seniorcare.com and say you’re interested in the group.

A great question to ask when buying something, especially big ticket items: “Is this the best you can do?” It doesn’t hurt to ask.

A recent article at Money features Sam Parr, founder of The Hustle, a media company that produces a popular business newsletter and has raised over $1.3 million in funding. Parr credits most of his success to smart money habits.

Save more

If you’re frugal and shop smart, you can put what you save into a retirement account. Don’t just leave that extra money sitting in the bank. Put it in a savings account.

Aside from saving for retirement, if you’re frugal and spend wisely, a person can get out of debt, completely. That happened to me.

Twenty years ago, I owed $10,000 on my credit card and my credit rating was way below 550. I knew one day I wanted to buy a house again but with no savings and credit like that, it would be impossible.

Here’s what I did. I promised to get out of debt. Secondly, once I paid off my credit card, I swore to save most of my money. It took one year to pay off my card and another year to save for a reasonably priced condo.

That was 1997 and 20 plus years later, I consistently paid credit cards off each and every month and my credit rating ranks at the top.

My tip, stay laser focused on getting out of debt and stay on target.

I know what it feels like to be in debt and have the worries of hitting the credit wall. You may feel exhausted, and like there isn’t anything more you can do to become debt-free. But I encourage you to keep going because if I can do it — you can too.

Here are ways I got out of debt. Put them to work for you too.

—Cancel cable or satellite and watch your favorite shows online. I use a digital antenna and stream movies via Amazon Prime. I am a Prime member.

—Eat at home. It’s healthier and cheaper to eat what you cook. Invite friends over for a potluck and share a meal instead of meeting up at a restaurant.

—Avoid coffee shops. I stock up on my favorite coffee when on sale and never go to coffee shops.

—Visit the library. This is where I go for books to read. I haven’t bought a book in years. Why should I when the library has them for free? Plus, it’s where I rent movies for free.

—Plan your grocery trips. Don’t go hungry. And buy the food on the grocery list.

—Cancel the gym membership. Do Yoga or stretch in the mornings at home and take a long walk.

The money you save, put in a savings account!

By Carol Marak Aging Matters

Carol Marak is an aging advocate, syndicated columnist and editor at Seniorcare.com. She earned the Fundamentals of Gerontology Certificate from UC Davis, School of Gerontology.

