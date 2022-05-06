‘The Betterment of the World’

Johnie and Debbie Henderson, Myra Couts and Julie Balmer were Baha’i members of the planning committee for a 3-day event held in Tipp City, Ohio.
The event included in-person attendees from Montgomery, Greene, Clark, and Champaign counties. More than half of the participants were via Zoom, including people from Indiana, Michigan and North Carolina.
Bahá’í communities worldwide have been asked to convene “local” area multi-organizational, multi-faith, multicultural conferences designed to bring people from all walks of life together to discuss community needs and interests that will lead to developing concrete collaborative social action plans.
This conference was one of over 10,000 being held across the globe which are welcoming unprecedented numbers of participants, by bringing together not only Bahá’ís but many other well-wishers of humanity who share with them a longing to foster unity and better the world.
Info from Julie Balmer