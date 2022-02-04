The British Isles come to Mechanicsburg at Celtic Candlelight Service

MECHANICSBURG – “As Winter Wanes and Spring Swells: A Celtic Candlelight Service” will be an effort to chase away winter blues, and to celebrate that our days are getting longer.

On February 19 at 4 p.m., The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, located at 56 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg, will offer this hour-long worship experience featuring meditative tunes from Scotland, Ireland and Wales generated by the Irish bouzouki played by Adam Sorensen and by the violin played by Lily Sorensen.

Attendees will be enveloped by serene candlelight as they experience ancient and contemporary Celtic music, including Scottish Gaelic chant, poetry and prayers. All will have the opportunity to light a candle for those in need and/or a concern, and receive Holy Communion if desired.

The service will reflect themes associated with agricultural life and nature, common characteristics of Celtic Christianity throughout the British Isles over 1,000 years ago. In addition, the themes of hope and light will blanket the worship experience as was common in traditional St. Brigid’s Day (February 1) celebrations that marked the beginning of Spring.

“As Winter Wanes and Spring Swells” will be the first of a series of Celtic and other unique offerings created by The Episcopal Churches in Champaign County, Epiphany in Urbana and Our Saviour in Mechanicsburg. The service is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken. Masks are strongly recommended.

Info from The Episcopal Churches in Champaign County, Epiphany in Urbana and Our Saviour in Mechanicsburg.

