Marie’s named stop on Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail

WEST LIBERTY – Just in time for fall and football season, Miami County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) with TourismOhio unveiled the Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail on HomeGrownGreat.com

“We’re excited to be a part of The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail, which is a great collaboration between Ohio tourism and small candy businesses,” said Rebecca Craig, president. “We hope you’ll visit Marie’s Candies and savor Ohio’s most original dessert this fall: the buckeye candy.”

Marie’s Candies is one of more than 30 Ohio shops statewide that visitors can explore this season. To entice travelers to pick up their appetites and hit the trail, Miami County CVB will be conducting a give-away on social media to participants who use #BuckeyeCandyTrail.

The Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail is part of TourismOhio’s fall campaign, encouraging travelers to create their own holiday, or #FallidayInOhio, this season with the travel inspiration provided on Ohio.org/Fallidays.

Submitted story

Submitted by Marie’s Candies.

Submitted by Marie’s Candies.