Group assists local leukemia patient

Ally Litzke has been through a lot, more than most adults. She is a special needs adopted foster child that lives with her mom and dad and 9 other special needs siblings; 7 others have grown and moved. When she was 8 she was diagnosed with leukemia. In March of 2022, their home caught on fire, this was while she was recovering from hip surgery. This displaced the family for 6 weeks. The bills quickly piled in and the leukemia returned. She is waiting for results on a biopsy to see if she can move forward with a bone marrow transplant.

Running4Life assisted Ally in 2008, and is there again to support her and her family. A $2,000 check was provided to Mandy Litzke, Ally’s mother, in hopes of lessening their burdens of bills and spread some Christmas cheer.

To support Ally follow her on Facebook at #allysarmy or join Running4Life at the Annual Freeze Out February 19 at 2 p.m. at Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. A 5K and 1-mile run/walk, Chili cook-off and dessert auction will be held. A $10 entry fee for the race by cash or check assists Ally and other youth 20 and under suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness. Entry for the Chili cook-off and dessert auction is free. Questions can be forwarded to Kathy Durham at [email protected]