Santa pays a visit

Santa made an early trip this week to visit the residents and staff at the Urbana Health & Rehab Center.

He provided hand-made crocheted blankets from his talented Elf, Barbara Erwin.

Over 50 blankets were given out by another hard working Elf, Judy Durham. Barbara and Judy are sisters so it’s no coincidence that this dynamic duo would be helping out the Big Guy!

Large print books donated by the Elves from Mechanicsburg Public Library were also gifted. Caroline Dunn was overjoyed to see Santa and receive these presents.

Santa made an early trip this week to visit the residents and staff at the Urbana Health & Rehab Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_Screenshot_20221219-152836_Messages.jpg Santa made an early trip this week to visit the residents and staff at the Urbana Health & Rehab Center. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Kathy Durham

Info from Kathy Durham