Mercy Health Foundation reports record turnout for Gala 2022

SPRINGFIELD – The Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties reported record turnout for its 2022 Gala, with 515 attendees.

“We’re absolutely thrilled so many chose to join us for a truly fun and cheerful event this year, and we continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity and support of our community,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, President of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties. “It’s even more exciting to think that the record turnout will result in crucial funding to help us sustain and grow strong health care programs right here in our own backyard.”

This year’s event took place Saturday, Dec. 3 at Champions Park at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield. Attendees enjoyed a night of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner, as well as music and dancing to the tunes of the Dean Simms Centennial Band.

There was also a raffle, silent auction, and live auction to help support the event’s 2022 beneficiary – Mercy Health’s oncology program. Clark and Champaign Counties’ cancer and cancer-related mortality rates are higher than the state average for Ohio. Mercy Health is committed to reducing those statistics in our region and developing strategies to promote screenings, expand access to services, and aid patients facing financial challenges.

“Advancing cancer care in the two counties we serve is critical as we strive to meet the needs of cancer patients in our region,” said Pilar Gonzalez-Mock, Oncology Director for Mercy Health – Springfield. “Our mission of being ‘Good Help’ to those we serve continues to be at the very heart of what we do, and with the support of everyone who chooses to take part in this year’s Gala, we can provide the best cancer care to those who need it most.”

While the final totals are still being tallied, the anticipated amount raised at this year’s Gala is expected to surpass $125,000. Those funds will help support the following:

– A new, state-of-the-art linear accelerator at the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center. This equipment, which uses X-rays to treat tumors throughout the body, will expand the radiation therapy options available to patients locally.

– An expansion of the oncology service line into the Urbana community with the renovation of the former Mercy McAuley Center into a new infusion center. Not only will oncologists from the Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center care for patients in Urbana, but those patients will also have access to the same sub-specialty oncologists and opportunities for clinical trials that are available in Springfield through Mercy Health’s affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Care Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute’s The James Cancer Network (OSUCCC – James).

– Assistance for the under-served. Qualifying patients will receive support with basic life services while undergoing treatment, including transportation, nutrition support, and housing.

To learn more about the Mercy Health Foundation and its work to improve the health of our community, visit mercy.com or call 937-523-6670.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health

