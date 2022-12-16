Urbana UMC invites everyone to Christmas Eve on Main Street

The Urbana United Methodist Church welcomes the community to join in celebrating Christmas Eve on Main Street.

The celebration will begin from 6 to 7 p.m., with a live Nativity in front of the church, at 238 N. Main St., Urbana. All are invited to carol on the church steps and enjoy hot drinks, while viewing the live Nativity, which will include a cow, donkey, alpaca, camel, sheep and goats.

At 7 p.m. the celebration will move into the church for a family Christmas Eve service. The service will feature a Christmas kids’ choir and an interactive message for families.

At 11 p.m., the celebration will conclude with the traditional Christmas Eve candlelight and carols service.

Everyone is welcome, but if you can’t attend in person, the services will be livestreamed on Urbana UMC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel or from the church website, urbanaumc.com.

Offering collected at the Christmas Eve services will support three initiatives:

– 40 percent to the WhereHouse Food Pantry, which distributes about 35 tons of food a year to under-resourced families in Champaign County

– 30 percent to Vacation Bible School, which in 2022 reached 86 children and 300 people through the Food Truck Friday celebration following VBS

– 30 percent to the Toledo Faith Outreach Center in Belize, which is led by Pastor Victor Hernandez, who has visited Urbana UMC many times. Toledo Faith Outreach is one of the most dynamic churches in Belize, sharing God’s love in tangible ways with their community and surrounding district.

Submitted story

Info from Urbana United Methodist Church

