Mechanicsburg to raffle letterman’s jacket

MECHANICSBURG – A Mechanicsburg letterman’s jacket is being raffled to assist cost for the 2023 Disney Trip for Band & Choir. Tickets may be purchased at the Mechanicsburg High School Office during business hours and during home sporting events and at the Christmas in the Village event Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket are available now until Dec. 15. The prices are; one for $1, 6 for $5 or 20 for $10. The winner will choose their size and color; small & medium are purple & white, large extra large are purple and gold.

Questions or additional purchase locations can be addressed to Coach Kathy Durham at [email protected] or 937-207-8442.