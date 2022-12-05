Read to ‘Santa PAWS’ Dec. 10

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library is “Waiting for Santa PAWS” and invites the community to come to the library during Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. and start a new family tradition.

Participants can meet and read to Santa PAWS helper, Izzy – a certified therapy dog, owned, trained and handled by a volunteer member of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy of Springfield.

Izzy will have her favorite book “I am Max” and cannot wait for children to read it to her. “I am Max” is based on Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” but is told by the Grinch’s dog, Max.

For additional information contact the Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 South Main St., or call the library at 937-834-2004 or via email at [email protected]

“Waiting for Santa PAWS” is a Mechanicsburg Public Library PAWS for Reading program.

