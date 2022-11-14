WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

The following two students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for November:

NAME: Hailey Berry

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Ryan and Erika Berry

School Activities and Awards:

Vice President of Senior Class, Varsity Cheerleading, Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Mock Trial, Spanish Club, Key Club, book club and PAGES. I am an honor roll student and won a Sinclair Spectrum Award for my poem “The Five Stages.”

If I were principal for a day:

If I was the principal for a day I would put a rule in place to make sure students could take mental health days that wouldn’t count against them.

Favorite school memory:

My favorite school memory would have to be drama club. The productions are always so much fun and I get to do it with the best people.

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My Grammy and Grampy.

Because: they are the strongest and most loving people I have ever met. I love you guys!

Lately, I have been reading: All of Rupi Kaur’s books

My advice to parents: my advice to parents would be to be gentle. There is always a reason kids do things even if it isn’t obvious at first. Always communicate and you may learn more than you would think.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret would be not being more involved sooner.

Next year I will be: Going to cosmetology school and taking as many art classes as I can at a nearby college.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

_____

NAME: Christian Davis

SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem

PARENTS: Kim and Jeremy Hankins

School Activities and Awards:

Activities: Key Club, Link Crew, Calc Club, Spanish Club, Physics Club, and community service

Awards: National Honor Society and Academic Awards Banquet each year of HS

If I were principal for a day:

If I were principal for a day, I would create a strictly enforced “Do Nothing Day” and make lunch into an awesome five-star buffet.

Favorite school memory:

Some of my favorite school memories have been doing the talent show, lunch with friends, and class field trips.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: They are hard working and kind and have taught me important lessons that have made me into the person I am today.

Lately, I have been reading:

Catch 22 by Joseph Heller for one of my classes at school.

My advice to parents:

Always check on your kids and make sure they’re doing OK and encourage them and support them in whatever they do.

My biggest regret:

My biggest regrets are not being more involved in fun extracurriculars as an underlcassman and not spending as much time as possible with all my friends.

Next year I will be:

Hopefully, next year I will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati or The Ohio State University.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal