WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

The following two students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for November:
NAME: Hailey Berry
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Ryan and Erika Berry
School Activities and Awards:
Vice President of Senior Class, Varsity Cheerleading, Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Mock Trial, Spanish Club, Key Club, book club and PAGES. I am an honor roll student and won a Sinclair Spectrum Award for my poem “The Five Stages.”
If I were principal for a day:
If I was the principal for a day I would put a rule in place to make sure students could take mental health days that wouldn’t count against them.
Favorite school memory:
My favorite school memory would have to be drama club. The productions are always so much fun and I get to do it with the best people.
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
My Grammy and Grampy.
Because: they are the strongest and most loving people I have ever met. I love you guys!
Lately, I have been reading: All of Rupi Kaur’s books
My advice to parents: my advice to parents would be to be gentle. There is always a reason kids do things even if it isn’t obvious at first. Always communicate and you may learn more than you would think.
My biggest regret: My biggest regret would be not being more involved sooner.
Next year I will be: Going to cosmetology school and taking as many art classes as I can at a nearby college.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
NAME: Christian Davis
SCHOOL: West Liberty-Salem
PARENTS: Kim and Jeremy Hankins
School Activities and Awards:
Activities: Key Club, Link Crew, Calc Club, Spanish Club, Physics Club, and community service
Awards: National Honor Society and Academic Awards Banquet each year of HS
If I were principal for a day:
If I were principal for a day, I would create a strictly enforced “Do Nothing Day” and make lunch into an awesome five-star buffet.
Favorite school memory:
Some of my favorite school memories have been doing the talent show, lunch with friends, and class field trips.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents
Because: They are hard working and kind and have taught me important lessons that have made me into the person I am today.
Lately, I have been reading:
Catch 22 by Joseph Heller for one of my classes at school.
My advice to parents:
Always check on your kids and make sure they’re doing OK and encourage them and support them in whatever they do.
My biggest regret:
My biggest regrets are not being more involved in fun extracurriculars as an underlcassman and not spending as much time as possible with all my friends.
Next year I will be:
Hopefully, next year I will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati or The Ohio State University.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal