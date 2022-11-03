Village to flush hydrants

The Village of Mechanicsburg will be flushing fire hydrants the week of Nov. 7-11.

Flushing is done to remove sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes. Water is safe to drink.

Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. Water customers should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Info from village of Mechanicsburg

