Urbana FFA Attends The 95th FFA National Convention

The Urbana FFA took a trip to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention October 27-29. The National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of over 850,823 student members as part of over 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a Federal Charter granted by the 81st United States Congress, and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. While attending Convention, The Urbana FFA chapter made stops at the Holdfast Hilty Family Farm, an alpaca farm in Medway, Ohio and stopped at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On the first day of our trip we traveled to the Holdfast Hilty Family Farm, an alpaca farm in Medway, Ohio where we were given a tour around the farm then taught by Caleb Hilty the alpaca farmer about the different varieties of alpacas, the uses of alpaca hair, and how a alpaca farm works on a day to day basis. After that we continued down the road to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Once there we explored the museum of the history of the track and of the Indy car. After the museum we were given a tour of the speedway and got to see an Indy car being tested around the track.

On Friday, we went to the convention and listened to the opening ceremonies of the fourth general session. After the session our chapter participated in the Blue and Gold Entrepreneurship Workshop where we learned about the problems that Agricultural businesses may face and how you can try to solve those problems. After the workshop we headed to lunch before going to the career show and shopping mall. The Career show had a large number of vendors including Ford, Chevy, Case IH, John Deere, and many more. The career show also had colleges that showed you all the different opportunities and educational paths they offer through their school. After the career show we headed back to the hotel to get ready for the rodeo. We went to the rodeo at the Indianapolis State Fair where we watched Bull Riding, Bucking Broncs, and much more.

On Saturday, we went to the convention to watch the American degree ceremony where Janie Wallace received her American Degree. The American Degree is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. To earn this degree she had to receive the state degree, earn at least $10,000 and productively invest $7,500, and participate in at least 50 hours of community service. After the ceremony we got back on the bus and headed for home.

The 2022 National Convention trip was a great success! This trip was a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.

Respectfully submitted,

Nathan Deere

Urbana FFA Vice President