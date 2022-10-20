Graham adopts 3 district goals

ST. PARIS – At the October board meeting, the Graham Local Schools’ Board of Education approved three district goals aligned with the district’s strategic plan. The goals focus on three areas:

1. Graduation Rate: Graham Local School District will achieve a 4-year graduation rate of 95%.

2. Academic Improvement: Graham Local Schools will achieve a minimum of 5% improvement in the number of students scoring proficient or higher in the academic areas of math, ELA, science, and social studies.

3. Climate/Culture: Graham Local Schools will strengthen community support with families and community stakeholders as measured by community satisfaction surveys and attendance at school events.

Adopting the district goals signifies board ownership and approval of the daily strategic plan work taking place across the district.

Graham Superintendent Chad Lensman shared, “It is exciting to have goals adopted by the board. Staff across the district are focused on implementing the strategic plan created by stakeholders during the 2020-2021 school year. It is vital that measurable goals are in place to determine the success and needs of the district in relation to the strategic plan. It is an exciting time in the district to have everyone working on a common plan with aligned goals.” Principals from each building shared updates and action steps aligned with the district goals during the board meeting.

Graham Local Schools Board President Leslie Maurice stated, “The strategic plan has been the road map for our district’s continued and future success. The board of education is excited to see the strategic plan come to life through the approval of these goals. We look forward to seeing Graham students and staff continue to achieve outstanding results while engaging even more with our families and communities that make up Graham Local Schools.”

The board will receive additional updates during the March and June board meetings on the strategic plan work and where the district is at with the district goals.

