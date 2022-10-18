The Champaign County FFA hosted its annual Agricultural Administrators dinner on October 12th. This year Triad hosted the event at the community building. All five county FFA programs invited their administrative staff to the dinner for mingling and an update on the Agricultural Education programs in the county. Izabella Meister from West Liberty Salem FFA welcomed everyone as the curator of the event. The invocation was given by Sam Wilhelm from Urbana FFA. Dani Shipfer of Mechanicsburg FFA gave a speech on the impact Ag Ed/FFA has had on her life. Everyone mingled over appetizers and dinner catered by K Concessions. The FFA Awards program was presented recapping Agriscience fair, Proficiencies, State and American Degrees, Star State, Career Development Events, Officer Books and FFA Boy & Girl of the Year. The awards program is a reminder that Champaign County Agricultural Education and FFA programs have a strong presence in the county as well as many high achieving and successful students. We thank our administrative staff for supporting Agricultural Education and FFA in our county!

Respectfully submitted,

Paige Campbell – Urbana FFA

on behalf of all Champaign County FFA Chapters