2022-2023 West Liberty-Salem FFA Soil Judging

Each fall a team of West Liberty -Salem FFA students participate in a soil judging contest. The students are asked to rank the different types of soil presented to them. The contest allows students to learn which types of soils will provide the best yield for the crop they are trying to grow. The West Liberty-Salem FFA Soil Judging team traveled to Triad district to participate in the county soil judging contest on Tuesday, September 13.

The team of Eli Bell, Maddox Havens, and Sophia Hardwick came in 5th out of 17 teams. Eli Bell was 6th overall as an individual competitor.

2022-2023 West Liberty-Salem FFA Homecoming Parade

The yearly homecoming week was hit with FFA students. Thursday, September 15 FFA members gathered together to decorate and ride on a float in the homecoming parade. The FFA members wave and throw candy to children as the parade goes through town. This year our float was provided by the Hardwick family driven by Mr. Hardwick. On of the FFA members, Jadon Lowry, got to participate in the parade by driving his tractor.

2022-2023 West Liberty-Salem FFA Greenhand Camp

Every year a group of FFA first year members are ale to attend Greenhand Camp at FFA Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum. This year there were 12 members that attended the camp, accompanied by, our advisor Mrs. Havens. While at camp the new FFA members participate in team activities, learning communication and leadership skills. The campers learn about the national organization that they are members of, as well as create new bonds with other first year FFA members.