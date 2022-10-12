Posted on October 12, 2022 by Urbana Daily Citizen UHS Students of the Month News Submitted story Stokes Submitted photos Key Submitted photos The Urbana High School Students of the Month are Seniors Maya Stokes and Landon Key. Stokes https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_UHS-SOM-Maya-Stokes.jpgStokes Submitted photos Key https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_UHS-SOM-Landon-Key.jpgKey Submitted photos Submitted story Info from UHS Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Info from UHS Load comments