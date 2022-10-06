On Sept. 28, five Urbana FFA students attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference in Columbus. At the conference they met other FFA members from across the state, Farm Bureau representatives, State Senators, State Representatives of the House and State Staff members.

The students attending went through a lesson on government and lobbying. Afterwards they were assigned a lobby topic that they needed to get passed.

At each table there were schools that played the role of senates and the other tables were the lobbyists, trying to convince them to pass their lobby.

Students were also given the opportunity to explore the state house and have lunch with Capitol Building staff. Special guests gave speeches as well as a State Senator and the State FFA President.

Respectfully submitted,

Paige Campbell

Urbana FFA Reporter