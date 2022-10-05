Legacy Place efforts win statewide award

An honorable mention for the Best Public-Private Partnership Award was presented to the City of Urbana and F&C Legacy Place LLC for the rehabilitation projects at the Douglas Hotel and North and South elementary schools in Urbana.

The Best Public-Private Partnership Award is presented to an organization and/or municipality that has partnered and leveraged resources to complete a project with a positive, lasting impact in the community, with priority given to preservation-based projects.

Legacy Place is an adaptive reuse development in Urbana that consists of 51 units of senior affordable housing. The project restored three historic buildings in Urbana: the circa-1901 North Elementary School, the circa-1921 South Elementary School and the circa-1840s Douglas Hotel located on Urbana’s Monument Square.

This project offers clean, safe and affordable housing for residents of Urbana aged 55 and over. The project received an unparalleled level of support from the local community, and a high level of collaboration between key Urbana entities: the city, Urbana City School board, Residential Supports & Services and the Champaign Economic Partnership.

The award was presented at the Heritage Ohio Annual Awards at Ohio Theatre in Toledo on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The awards honor Ohio’s best projects, places and people who create lasting impacts through historic preservation and community revitalization.

Heritage Ohio prompts economic growth through the preservation and revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods across Ohio. Heritage Ohio is the designated statewide Ohio preservation partner with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Through saving the places that matter we can all build a community and live better. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

Info from Heritage Ohio

