Living memorial for historic educator

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, students of Urbana Jr. High met with teachers, administrators and community leaders to plant a “Living Memorial” in honor of Dr. E.W.B. Curry. Dr. Curry has been the subject of a Project-Based Learning activity titled “Lost Voices.”

The goal of the project is to find ways to honor citizens of Urbana who had a long lasting impact on the community, but whose stories may have been forgotten.

Dr. Curry operated two industrial schools in Urbana, the Curry Institute and the Curry Farm School. His goal was to not only teach traditional school subjects but also job skills so that his students would have the opportunity to be gainfully employed and engaged citizens.

The placement of the tree is special because of its location, which is halfway between the location of the new K-8 building and the former Curry Farm School which was just north of the school. Unfortunately, the Farm School closed when Dr. Curry died.

An oak tree was donated by the city of Urbana as part of its membership in the Tree City USA program. The actual planting was carried out by Doug Crabill. The Tree City USA program encourages cities to plant trees and commit to environmental conservation.

Pictured are Olivia MacKendrick, Eveline Schelle and Doug Crabill. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_1.jpg Pictured are Olivia MacKendrick, Eveline Schelle and Doug Crabill. Submitted photos Pictured are Eveline Schelle, Olivia MacKendrick, Ava Vandenbark, Aubrie Cayten, Anthony Keeran, Brian Campbell, and Quincy Peterson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_2.jpg Pictured are Eveline Schelle, Olivia MacKendrick, Ava Vandenbark, Aubrie Cayten, Anthony Keeran, Brian Campbell, and Quincy Peterson. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Amanda Goodwin

