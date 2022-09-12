Graham Homeacoming Parade is Sept. 22

ST. PARIS – The Second Annual Homecoming Parade & Bonfire will take place in St. Paris on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

The JSP fire district will be the starting point for the parade, which will head east to the Graham Elementary School campus. It’s a distance that can be reached by everyone and the entire town.

In collaboration with community members, Graham Local Schools leaders are organizing the event. There is a new element to this year’s parade: participants will build and decorate floats, which will be judged by the teachers. Don’t miss this opportunity to support Graham Local Schools’ youth.

By Paule Simone Brown Contributing writer

Reach Simone at [email protected]

