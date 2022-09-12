Graham Homeacoming Parade is Sept. 22

ST. PARIS – The Second Annual Homecoming Parade & Bonfire will take place in St. Paris on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
The JSP fire district will be the starting point for the parade, which will head east to the Graham Elementary School campus. It’s a distance that can be reached by everyone and the entire town.
In collaboration with community members, Graham Local Schools leaders are organizing the event. There is a new element to this year’s parade: participants will build and decorate floats, which will be judged by the teachers. Don’t miss this opportunity to support Graham Local Schools’ youth.
