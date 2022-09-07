Posted on by

Friends of the Library prepare for book sale


Submitted story

photo

In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, people are invited to donate gently-used books for this sale at the Champaign County Main Library through Tuesday, Sept. 27.

A Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale member-only presale event will be held Sept. 27 from 9-11 a.m.

All others may stop in and shop at the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale on the following dates::

-Thursday, Sept. 29 from noon to 7 p.m.

-Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_R.jpg

Submitted story

Info from Teresa Nuzum

Info from Teresa Nuzum