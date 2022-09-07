Friends of the Library prepare for book sale

In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, people are invited to donate gently-used books for this sale at the Champaign County Main Library through Tuesday, Sept. 27.

A Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale member-only presale event will be held Sept. 27 from 9-11 a.m.

All others may stop in and shop at the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale on the following dates::

-Thursday, Sept. 29 from noon to 7 p.m.

-Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_R.jpg

Submitted story

Info from Teresa Nuzum

Info from Teresa Nuzum