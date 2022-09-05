Star-spangled festival

The 2022 Country Legends Concert was held in conjunction with the West Liberty Labor Day Festival over the weekend. Pictured at the concert is local singer Holli Eaton singing the Star-Spangled Banner before the start of the Bellamy Brothers concert.

The crowd was having a good time listening and singing along with Terri Clark during the 2022 Country Legends Concert in West Liberty during Labor Day weekend.

George Erastus Moore of the group Erastus plays the electric guitar behind his head during the 2022 Country Legends Concert in West Liberty during Labor Day weekend.

Country legends singer Mark Chesnutt sings to the crowd during the 2022 Country Legends Concert in West Liberty during Labor Day weekend.