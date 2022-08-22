LOCAL BRIEFS

3D Archery Shoot, Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc., 2506 S. US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio 43078, will be held at 9 a.m. Aug 27. Registration/practice range open at 8:30 a.m. Sponsored by Ohio Division of Wildlife. Facilities provided by Champaign County Shooting Academy. Targets provided by Champaign County Chapter Whitetails Unlimited, Ohio Division of Wildlife, NRA Foundation

Pre-register for guaranteed start time. All others shooters will be accommodated first come-first served. https://bit.ly/82722archery.