Dave Adkins stands with his wife Cassie and daughter Olivia next to their Demolition Derby car that honors Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty in July.
Cars line up for Friday night’s Demolition Derby at the Champaign County Fair.
Dave Adkins stands with his wife Cassie and daughter Olivia next to their Demolition Derby car that honors Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed in the line of duty in July.
Cars line up for Friday night’s Demolition Derby at the Champaign County Fair.