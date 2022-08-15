Residential fire in Rosewood injures 3

ROSEWOOD – On Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Rosewood fire department was called out for a residential structure fire in the 6400 block of Kiser Lake Road.

The family escaped the fire, with one member needing to be removed from the roof where he had fled the heat and smoke, according to a statement from the fire department. An alert neighbor saw him and brought a ladder to rescue him.

Three people were treated and released from a local hospital with smoke inhalation. One person suffered serious burns and one firefighter sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“We would like to thank our neighboring departments for all their help, in no particular order, JSP Fire, Christiansburg Fire, Quincy Fire and West Liberty Fire,” the Rosewood department stated on social media.