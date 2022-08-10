Fair winners

Invest in Our Future scholarship winner Sydney Waldnig of Mechanicsburg is presented her check by Max Curtis on behalf of Farmers Equipment.
Lauran Bailey from Graham is presented her Invest in Our Future scholarship by Sheri Thomas from Farmers Equipment.
Evan Culp from Triad is presented his Invest in Our Future scholarship by Sheri Thomas of Farmers Equipment.
Invest in Our Future scholarship winner Sydney Waldnig of Mechanicsburg is presented her check by Max Curtis on behalf of Farmers Equipment.
Lauran Bailey from Graham is presented her Invest in Our Future scholarship by Sheri Thomas from Farmers Equipment.
Evan Culp from Triad is presented his Invest in Our Future scholarship by Sheri Thomas of Farmers Equipment.