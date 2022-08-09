‘Picnic on the Lawn’ is Aug. 28

Summer is coming to an end and what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than enjoying a delicious lunch on the lawn of the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana.

A “Picnic on the Lawn” will be held Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Bring your friends and family and savor the delicious chicken salad, yummy croissant, and baked beans served by In Good Taste Catering. Top it off with a fruit cup, home baked cookie, iced tea or lemonade … what could be better?

Tickets are required and are available at the museum, local banks or on the Historical Society website: www.champaigncountyhistory.org

Tickets are $10 per person. In order to submit the head count to the caterer by 9 a.m. on Aug. 24, reservations close out Aug. 23. No tickets will be available the day of the event.

Bring your family and friends and enjoy lunch under the shade trees – get your tickets today.

See you at the “Picnic on the Lawn.”

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Picnic-Poster-.jpg Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Info from Sandy Gonzalez

