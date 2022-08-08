Champaign County Fair winners

Pictured left to right are senior dairy ambassador Sami King and Eric Goddard, winner of Dairy Steer Senior Showmanship and overall Dairy Steer Showman of Showmen.

Pictured left to right are dairy ambassador Kenzie Stillings, Charlie Ankrom, winner of intermediate dairy feeder showmanship and overall dairy feeder Showman of Showmen, and senior dairy ambassador Sami King.

Rhys Evans, Brier, Pygmy Goat, 1st Place Under 12 mo Pygmy Wether, Grand Champion Pygmy Wether, Grand Champion Pygmy Goat.

Rhys Evans, Ana, Pygmy Goat, 2nd Place, 12-18 mo Pygmy Doe, Reserve Champion Senior Pygmy Doe, Reserve Champion Pygmy Doe.

Maddie Wright won Junior Champion Doe Pygmy, 0 to 6 months. She also won Reserve Champion for Adam and Daughter.

Hannah Lily Mae Longstreath was crowned as the 2022 Champaign County Cavy Princess. Pictured with her is her sister, 2021 Champaign County Rabbit Princess, Peyton Longstreath.

Jordyn Dixon won 3-year-old pee wee pig showmanship champion.