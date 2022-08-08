AREA BRIEFS

Cruise in is August 20

SOUTH CHARLESTON – American Legion Post 176 will hold its 28th annual “Cruzin’ the Park” car cruise on Saturday, August 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Park. The event is free, and open to all cars. Pork chop dinners will be available with other concessions, 50/50 drawings , and door prizes. Local DJ Tony Cooper will provide music. All proceeds go to the Legion Post 176 Scholarship Fund.

Learn about heirloom plants

SPRINGFIELD – What is an heirloom plant, and why is it so important? An heirloom plant is an old variety of a plant used for food. While modern hybrid vegetables are developed for quick growth and high yields, heirlooms are noted for good flavor. Want to learn more? Come and join us for a tasty discussion about heirloom plants on August 18 at 6 p.m. in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park and Arboretum on 1900 Park Road. This event is free, attendees can register at the door on the day of the event. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair.