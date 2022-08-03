The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will be splitting their next meeting between the Gloria Theatre and the Urbana Youth Center. The August 16 meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the theater which is located at 216 South Main Street in Urbana. Staci Weller, CEO of the Grandworks Foundation will detail the history of the theater, the remodeling efforts underway and the new visions for the theater complex. Staci’s presentation will be enhanced by a video presentation. A question/answer period will follow.

At noon the meeting will shift to the Urbana Youth Center which is a gathering place, learning and nutritional center for area youth, located at 160 West Market Street, a short distance from the theater. Lunch will be served after which Justin Weller will talk about the history, current programs, and future plans for the Center.

This meeting, focusing on two gems of the community, is open not only to CCRTA members and their guests, but also to any retired school employee.

For more information or to make lunch reservations by August 12, call Ruth at 937-605-3105.